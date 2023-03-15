8 quintessentially Irish dishes to try in Dublin this Paddy's Day

Looking to feel extra Irish this weekend?

St. Patrick's weekend is almost upon us and if you're visiting Dublin to celebrate, you might be on the hunt for some traditional Irish fare to try while you're here. Amidst the leprechaun hats and free-flowing pints there are definitely plenty of dishes you shouldn't leave Dublin without trying and we've rounded some of our faves up here, from hearty coddle to fish and chips out of the city's oldest chipper.

Coddle from The Gravediggers

Let's start off as we mean to go on with a dish no trip to Dublin is complete without - a hearty bowl of coddle with a side of buttered sliced pan. And as most Dubliners know, the first and last place for it is The Gravediggers in Glasnevin. A gem of a pub revered by locals and celebs alike (Rod Stewart himself popped in for a pint last summer), The Gravediggers coddle is a beloved example of this iconic dish, originally created to use up leftover meat in Dublin households.

The Gravediggers Pub is located in Glasnevin, and you can keep up with them via Instagram.

I popped my Dublin coddle cherry tonight at The Gravediggers. Surprisingly tasty and delicious. 10/10 will have again. pic.twitter.com/DSM25aoHUx — @[email protected] 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@Doncor_Leonie) August 18, 2021

If you're in Dublin for Paddy's Day, don't leave without trying coddle.

Bacon and Cabbage from The Brazen Head

The go-to dish for many an Irish granny, buttery cabbage and salty ham come together to create one of the country's favourite comfort meals. If you're a visiting American partial to an aul serving of corned beef, don't leave without trying the OG.

The Brazen Head is Dublin's oldest pub, and is located on Usher's Quay.

Advertisement

Fish and Chips from Leo Burdocks

At over a century old, Leo Burdocks is a Dublin institution - any chipper enthusiast you talk to will tell you of the healing powers of the famous crispy bits thrown in at the customers request. There are now Burdocks branches all over Dublin but their original shop, opened in 1913 still stands proudly across from Christ Church Cathedral - perfect for a feed after pints at the Lord Edward.

Leo Burdocks have branches all over Dublin including in Temple Bar, Rathmines and East Wall - find out more on their website.

Beef Fillet and Boxty from The Boxty House

It doesn't get more Irish than boxty, the traditional savoury pancake made with leftover potato and as luck would have it, there's a restaurant solely dedicated to the dish in Temple Bar. Boxty is expertly griddled and served with your choice of chicken, beef, lamb or veggie chilli, with plenty of other classics like coddle, beef and Guinness stew and oysters on offer too.

Find the Boxty House in Temple Bar, and keep up with them via Instagram.

A breakfast roll

Advertisement

The inspiration for Pat Shortt's seminal hit Jumbo Breakfast Roll is beloved for a reason - it's comforting, the ultimate hangover cure and easy to eat on the go. You can get one at any deli in the city with your choice of breakfast meats but recently opened D8 café Mrs Reids claim to do the best one in Dublin - their spreadable pudding and perfectly runny egg has us convinced. - if you're gonna do it, do it right etc.

Find Mrs Reids on Kevin Street Upper and keep up with them via Instagram.

Beef and Guinness Stew from O'Neills

A classic Dublin spot for a bitta pub grub, ideally located in the heart of town and a stones throw away from Molly Malone's gleaming bosom. By the looks of the forecast for this weekend you're going to need a bowl of something warm and it doesn't get more comforting than a beef and Guinness stew with deliciously braised beef, spuds and carrots.

Find O'Neills on Suffolk Street and keep up with them via Facebook.

Oysters from Urban Oyster House

If you're someone who tends to seek out oysters wherever you go, you'll probably want to try a serving in Dublin which has become known for its fresh, meaty oysters in recent years. Tucked away off Dawson Street, the Urban Oyster House is described as "A pearl in the city" and offers an immersive dining experience with an extensive Belgian beer selection to wash your oysters down with. It can be tricky to get a reservation, so be sure to book ahead.

Find Urban Oyster House on Joshua Lane (just off Dawson Street) and keep up with them via Instagram.

Advertisement

Black Pudding Wontons from Happy's Bar

A bit of a curveball for our final addition to the list, this interesting combo of breakfast meat and Chinese dumpling has piqued our interest and we felt it only fitting to share.

Kelly's of Newport Black pudding is mixed with a Chinese preserved black bean chilli oil and encased in a super crispy wonton skin to create something that "shouldn't work but absolutely does" - definitely one to sample for the weekend that's in it.

Find Happy's on Aston Quay and keep up with them via Instagram.

Black pudding wontons, perfect for sampling in Dublin this Paddy's Day.

Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona daoibh!

Header image via Boxty House/The Gravediggers

READ NEXT: