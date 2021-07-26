It's a sad day for Smithfield as this popular cafe closes its doors

In another upsetting blow to the Dublin hospitality scene Smithfield will be saying goodbye to Cuan, who'd only recently opened their Dublin 7 spot.

Cuan shared the shocking news on Instagram over the weekend that they'd be closing suddenly, after their "landlord decided to tell us that he wouldn’t be proceeding with our long term lease by locking us out of the unit, withholding all of our belongings, equipment, furniture & stock". According to the post, their landlord is also still in possession of their rent which had been paid up until the end of September.

Cuan say the news came with "no notice given or any reason", and that they've been completely blindsided by the decision. Cuan were relatively new to Dublin 7 but had been an instant hit in the area serving up delicious frys, the most drool-worthy sambos and even holding socially distanced silent discos. They slotted into the community with ease, and we're devastated to see them go under these circumstances.

In the emotional insta post they shouted out the Smithfield community, and expressed how devastated they were to be saying goodbye so suddenly.

"We loved our time getting to know you all, Smithfield is a class place & we are very sad to be leaving, especially under such mad circumstances. We hope that life will bring you back across our door again, wherever that door may be".

We're hoping this isn't the last we'll see from Cuam, they're a firm Lovin' fave and we've our fingers crossed they'll be able to get sorted.

Header image via Instagram/Cuan Smithfield