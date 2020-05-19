Krispy Kreme has announced that it is reopening from tomorrow

Krispy Kreme has confirmed that it will reopen on a staged basis starting with a drive-thru for frontline workers from tomorrow.

Blanchardstown doughnut outlet Krispy Kreme announced today that it will open tomorrow for the first time since March 23 when it closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. From tomorrow, the store will be providing complimentary hot drinks and doughnuts to frontline workers including healthcare workers, Dublin Fire Brigade staff and members of An Garda Siochana.

From Monday, May 25, the drive-thru and store will open to the general public for takeaway only. A number of Covid-19 measures will be in place, including:

Appointment of store COVID-19 officer(s) present at all times

Two metre distancing floor and vertical signage inside and outside of the store

Counter screens to protect staff and customers at the Drive-Thru and at collection points

Staff shifts devised and rotas scheduled to ensure minimum number of staff required

Mandated staff hand-washing at least every 20 minutes and sanitisation stations available for both customers and staff

Face masks introduced as mandatory

Pre-packed offerings only for launch and a more limited range of 8 doughnut varieties

Strict limitations on the number of people allowed in the store for collection at any one time

Contactless payment and collection

Krispy Kreme has said that it has consulted with health and safety experts to ensure a safe environment for staff and customers.

