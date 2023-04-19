A tale of two takeaways: I went to Lams and New Lams and here's what I thought

If you're as obsessed with Dublin takeaways as we are, you know what this is about.

Last month, two Ballyfermot Chinese takeaways made headlines for the familial dispute bubbling behind the shop fronts.

A family-run business with patriarch Ken at the helm, Lam's has served the people of D10 loyally for over 30 years, and has always been a popular spot for west Dubliners. But the crux of the story lies within New Lam's, the rival takeaway which has opened just next door.

New Lam's was opened by none other than Ken's son Jonathan, who left the family business this year after working there since the age of eight.

Jonathan told the Irish Sun he was let go after asking his father for a pay rise. Following this, he made the decision to open his own takeaway right beside his dads.

New Lam's opened next door to Lam's on Ballyfermot Road last month.

Naturally, our first port of call was to try a 3in1 from each.

Before we get into this I'll just say I hate to see a family feuding and hope they work it out, no doubt they'd be stronger as a team. Both father and son clearly know what they're doing when it comes to classic, comforting Chinese takeaway food.

But I know you're here for the results, so here are my thoughts after trying both.

The experience

You really need to make an order for collection to witness first hand the brazenness of New Lam's takeaway. The positioning of both restaurants had me sweating as if it was my own family dispute I was caught in the middle of - the tension seeps out into the street along with the welcoming waft of curry sauce. I wasn't the only person taking sneaky snaps of the two shop fronts after ordering my meal(s) - it's hard not to get caught up in the drama.

There's a lot to unpack here.

Price points

A 3in1 from Lam's will set you back €6. New Lam's charges €5. Did I mention the tension?

Lam's

Straight off the bat, this was an excellent 3in1. Lam's is famous in West Dublin for having some of the best curry sauce around so naturally, it comes to life in this dish. The chip/rice/sauce ratio was perfect, the chips were nicely crisp but fluffy inside and the fried rice followed suit in terms of immaculate texture. Already, this is one of the better 3in1's I've had and believe me, I've tried them all.

New Lam's

Quality wise, New Lam's was pretty much identical to Lam's. There was a little more curry sauce resting on top of the chips, which could be considered a positive depending on what you're into. What really stood out here was the sauce itself - it had a sweetness you don't usually get in a classic, takeaway curry sauce, a bit of coconutty vibe that truly set it apart. I love a sweet and savoury combo, and will often opt for satay over curry when looking for a spice bag accompaniment so for me, this really worked. Lam's is the 3in1 for nostalgia seekers, New Lam's is something slightly different. Overall, the whole thing felt like a lightly spiced Sophie's Choice.

Lam's and New Lam's sit side by side on Ballyfermot Road.

Final thoughts

Just to reiterate, both Lam's and New Lam's are excellent Chinese takeaways. The quality of the dishes was pretty much identical but of course, we started off simple. Naturally, each restaurant will excel in certain areas. Lam's could have a Szechuan beef that makes you briefly see God. New Lam's may have cracked the code for the best salt and chilli chicken in Dublin. Either way, both spots were buzzing of a random Tuesday evening and the bottom line is that none of us can resist a bit of drama that has nothing to do with us.

Lam's Chinese takeaway is located at 286 Ballyfermot Road. New Lam's is next door at 284.

