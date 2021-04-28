'Make or break moment' as Dublin pubs await news from Government Buildings

Dublin pubs are facing a 'make or break' moment as the Government prepares to announce the details of the next phase of the reopening of society.

That's the view of those at Grogan's Castle Lounge, a pub that has been leading the charge for the safe reopening of the hospitality trade since coronavirus restrictions were first introduced last March. Reflecting the mood of an entire industry, the South William Street haunt took to Twitter earlier today to say: 'Can't remember being this anxious/nervous for an announcement. Feels like a real make or break moment for Irelands hospitality industry and the thousands of people affected by it's closure. Massive 48 hours ahead.'

Massive 48 hours ahead🤞#OpenTogether pic.twitter.com/EC5WQddLGR — Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) April 28, 2021

Noise coming out of Government Buildings indicate that last year's rule requiring a €9 meal to be served with a drink will be scrapped, offering hope to pubs that don't serve food. It's thought that outdoor service could be allowed to resume from late May or early June.

Tomorrow's announcement is expected to be made at around 6pm.

(header pic: Grogans Castle Lounge)

