Mulligans on Poolbeg Street confirm trading hours for this week

Mulligans on Poolbeg Street is just one of the pubs that we're looking forward to darkening the doors of once indoor hospitality returns.

In the meantime, we'll have to make do with takeaway service and Mulligans has been operating in this way for the past few weeks. It's all very dependent on weather but the famous Poolbeg Street haunt have confirmed that this week the planned operating hours are:

Wednesday 4.30pm - 9pm

Thursday 4.30pm - 9.00pm

Friday 4pm - 9pm

Saturday 3pm - 9pm

Outdoor dining is scheduled to return on June 7 with indoor hospitality rumoured to follow at some point in July. In the meantime, Gardaí have stated that the sale of alcohol on a takeaway basis is not a breach of the public health regulations, however other legislation such as Liquor Licensing Acts, Public Order Act and Local Authority Byelaws may apply.

People are asked to continue to follow public health guidelines if they are out socialising. More information here.

