City Centre cafe's crepe sticks look like the ideal treat for when you're on the go in town

This cafe located near Stephen's Green serves up crepe sticks and we can't wait to try them.

We're always on the hunt for unique and most importantly, delicious treats to keep us on the go when we're out and about in the city. For when you're falling back in love with the city centre after a year of restrictions, there are absolutely loads of places to get both sweet and savory bites to fill your belly and keep you fuelled. And Mister Magpie is definitely one of those places. Located on Leeson Street Lower, this dotey little cafe serves up delicious-looking crepe sticks that look ideal for when you're walking and munching.

Made on their handy grill, the cafe serves up some seriously good and goo-filled crepe sticks along with their top-quality coffee.

To find out what kind of crepes they're serving on any given weekend, whether it's Brazillian Style or Cheese and Caramelised Onions, make sure to check out their Instagram.

Plus, Mister Magpie serves pastries from beloved bakery Bread 41. So the eating here is seriously good.

Mister Magpie is open from 8.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 4pm on the weekend.

Header image via Mister Magpie on Instagram.