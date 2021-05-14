Bread 41 has created a Black Forest Gateau Croissant and we're licking our lips

If you consider yourself a 'foodie' in the fine city of Dublin, it's more than likely that you have frequently visited Bread 41 during your delicious explorations through the city. They have now seriously stepped up the game by introducing a Black Forest Gateau Croissant.

As you know, we are absolutely mad for a good mouth-watering, Instagram-worthy baked good. And Bread 41 always steps up to the plate to deliver just that, like with this Black Forest Gateau Croissant.

Posting a picture of their new dessert on Instagram, the beloved bakery has us absolutely drooling.

The twice-baked croissant is filled with cherry soaked chocolate and rye sponge, a chocolate crémeux and whipped vanilla mascarpone. It is then smothered in a black chocolate glaze and finished with new season Irish cherries. It's available from their hatch on Pearse Street on Saturday and Sunday from 9am. Plus, if you're out in the Blackrock direction, it will be available to you from Blackrock Market on Sunday from 8.30am.

If the Black Forest Gateau Croissant tastes as good as it looks, it will go down very well this weekend. We're definitely adding it to our foodie bucket list, for sure.

Bread 41 also has a range of super tasty (and wonderfully aesthetically pleasing) desserts and treats available, such as their Veggie Rolls, their Bostock made with brioche, croissant, lemon curd and raspberry filling, and a range of unreal sandwiches, such as their Korean Chicken Sambo made with sourdough, chicken, Korean mayo, house fermented pickles and greens.

Header image via Bread 41 Bakery on Instagram.