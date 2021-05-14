There will be a 'street food summer' on Poolbeg Street with new plans announced this week

By James Fenton

May 14, 2021 at 12:32pm

The owner of The Vintage Kitchen has confirmed that the restaurant will be serving 'street side food' outside the premises during the summer.

While outdoor hospitality is scheduled to resume on June 7, no date has been confirmed for the return of indoor dining. Even when it does return, Vintage Kitchen owner Sean Drugan feels that space in his premises might be too limited to accommodate people comfortably.

So the solution? A street food summer on Poolbeg Street! In a tweet published on Thursday, Sean wrote: 'Realistically, we won’t see inside dining for sometime as we’re small and even when allowed indoor with guidelines it isn’t a great experience. So for the summer we’re doing street side food. Working on a map of nice seated areas in our area where you can eat our street food.'

Dublin City Council is already working on pedestrianising a number of areas of the city centre ahead of the return of outdoor dining and the offering at Vintage Kitchen will be a welcome addition. Keep up to date via their website here.

