There's a new retro coffee and ice-cream van on the Northside

Residents of Beaumont, Artane and surrounding areas now have a new place to get coffee and ice-cream courtesy of Happy Apples Van.

Recently pitched up in the area, Happy Apples Van describe themselves as a 'retro van bringing happiness with coffee and ice-cream to the Beaumont/Artane area in Dublin.'

A quick scan of the menu (below) shows a wide range of ice-creams available as well as coffees, cakes and even hot dogs if you're after something more savoury...

Happy Apple Van is now open and you can follow them on Instagram here!

READ NEXT: Bujo are opening a new click-and-collect branch in Castleknock next month