Bujo are opening a new click-and-collect branch in Castleknock next month

Bujo have shared an image of their new click-and-collect branch in Castleknock which will be opening up in June.

Located at Junction 6 off the M50, the new Bujo branch will be a click-and-collect service which mean that patrons won't even have to get out of their car to pick up their food.

All you have to do is order online via bujo.ie, pick a collection time and head over to Junction 6 where your food will be handed to you. In a post on Instagram today, Bujo said to think of it like a 'Drive-Thru but without the mile-long queues!' You will also have the option to park in one of the 300 car park spaces and pick up your food from a walk-up collection window.

Sounds like regular takeaway food but from the future! You can keep up to date with the new Bujo joint via their Instagram page here.

