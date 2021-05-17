Grogans have announced their reopening system as June 7 countdown continues

Of all the Dublin pubs that people have missed over the past 14 months, Grogans on South William Street has been right up at the top of many a list.

While we haven't been able to get into Grogans since March of last year, the pub has been one of the most vocal on the plight of hospitality businesses since the beginning of the pandemic. In fact, we spoke to manager Daniel Smith all the way back in September about how he felt the so-called "wet pubs" had been treated unfairly by the Government.

Well, all that is now (hopefully) behind us as Grogans and other pubs that don't serve food prepare to reopen on June 7, for the first time since March of last year. A symbolic milestone has been passed this morning as the pub announced how they will be operating initially, saying that they will be using a 'first come, first serve' system when the doors finally reopen.

In response to some Twitter queries, we'll be operating on a first come first serve basis upon reopening!



See you in 3 weeks🍻🍻 — Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) May 17, 2021

With other businesses taking bookings, Grogans seem happy to allow customers the free to just stroll past and see if there's any room at the inn - about as close to the old normal as we're going to get this summer.

We can almost smell the toasties already.

READ NEXT: We tried out the new flotation therapy spot in Stillorgan to help us relax