New pizza and wings place coming to Dundrum along with bespoke gym

Yet another food option is coming to Dundrum.

Anyone who has tried to decide where to eat around Dundrum Town Centre will be well aware of the difficulty of that task and now the upcoming introduction has thrown yet another spanner in the dining works.

Ruby's Pizza & Grill are set to open up a new-to-market eatery - called Ruby's Presto - in Dundrum as part of the significant regeneration project that's underway in the area.

Ruby's Presto, Ruby's third restaurant in Ireland, will offer customers award-winning wings, loaded fries and pizza in the new restaurant which will be located near Jamie’s Italian and Mad Egg.

Hammerson, which owns Dundrum Town Centre, announced the news on Wednesday morning along with plans to open a branch of innovative fitness brand FFS Gyms (Fitter Faster Stronger) in Dundrum.

Dundrum Town Centre first opened it's doors 15 years ago today! We have come a long way since 2005 and want to thank you all for your continued support. Do you remember when we first opened? Here's to the next 15 years! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HuiZjcqZPa — Dundrum Town Centre (@DundrumTC) March 3, 2020

FFS Gyms will open a bespoke training facility which brings a sports science-based approach to working out.

The Dundrum branch of FFS, which will be located above Five Guys, will include a designated strength and conditioning area, a metabolic condition space, one-on-one personal training studios and a physiotherapy treatment facility.

Ciara Connolly, Head of Leasing, Hammerson Ireland, said: "The Pembroke District is one of Dublin’s most exciting dining, leisure and now working quarters.

"We are delighted to welcome Ruby’s Presto and FFS Gyms, Fitter Fast Stronger, to further enhance the customer experience within the Pembroke District.

"Hammerson has ambitious plans for the centre and we will continue to deliver an exceptional experience and the best brands to our customers."

