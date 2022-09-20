Palestinian food truck adjusts opening hours rather than putting up prices

By Fiona Frawley

September 20, 2022 at 5:32pm

"In order to keep the price of our services the same".

Over the past couple of months, you'll probably have seen your favourite restaurant, cafe, salon or other small business announce that they'll be raising their prices. The increasing cost of food, fuel and everything else needed to run a business has meant most places have had no choice to adjust their price lists, at the risk of losing customers as so many are living with less and less disposable income.

In order to keep their prices the same, Kanafeh Kingz have made the decision instead to reduce their opening hours. Presumably, this will mean less money spent on labour, bills, etc, so that their product price won't increase at the till.

In a statement on Instagram, they wrote:

Throughout the past few months, the food service industry has seen unsustainable increases in supply costs. We have absorbed these costs in order to keep the price of our services the same. Therefore, we have decided to reduce the number of days we operate to keep providing our high quality sweet offerings.  

The food truck's new opening hours will be Thursday 5pm-11pm, and 2pm-11pm Friday - Sunday.

Kanafeh Kingz specialise in baklawa, kanafeh and other traditional Palestinian desserts, with Arabic coffee, hot chocolate and other warming drinks to accompany. Find them in the Hibernian Industrial Estate on Greenhills Road, right by Tallaght Mosque.

Header image via Instagram/kanafehkingz

