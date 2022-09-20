Chapter One wins Best Restaurant in Ireland at national awards ceremony

It was a whopper night for celebrating Dublin hospitality.
Michelin star restaurant Chapter One has not only taken the award for the best restaurant in Dublin, but the best restaurant in all of Ireland too at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2022. With two Michelin stars, it's no wonder they took the top spot. The Michelin website describes Chapter One as such:
"Cooking focuses on prime luxury ingredients; Irish where possible, but sourced from further afield when needed to ensure the best quality. Classical French techniques combine with a subtle modernity, as well as plenty of creativity and personality, and the sophisticated, beautifully presented dishes are perfectly balanced, with striking natural flavours. The superb service team ensure everyone is well looked after and an Irish coffee makes for a memorable finish."
While winning Best Restaurant in Ireland should come as no surprise to anyone who has paid them a visit, this is still a huge deal for Chapter One - huge congratulations to the whole team and Chef Mickael Viljanen on such an achievement.
Dublin cleaned up in a few categories, which you can check out below.
Best Private Dining and Club Restaurant
25 Fitzwilliam Place in Dublin
Best Digital Marketing
Michael's in Dublin
Local Food Hero
All Ireland Winner - Eoin McCluskey, Bread 41
Best Sustainable Practices
Dublin - Airfield Estate
Best Free From Restaurants
Dublin - Vietnom
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine
Dublin - Margadh Food & Wine
Best Restaurant Manager
All Ireland Winner - Conor Sexton, Nightmarket
Best Wine Experience
Dublin - NOTE
Best Café
All Ireland Winner - Tiller + Grain
Best World Cuisine
Dublin - Big Fan Bao
Best Newcomer
All Ireland Winner - Orwell Road, Dublin
Pub of the Year
Dublin - The Old Stand
Best Casual Dining
Dublin - Nannetti's
Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant
Dublin - The Shelbourne
Best Customer Service
All Ireland Winner - Uno Mas, Dublin
Best Gastro Pub
Dublin - Davy Byrnes
Best Chef
Dublin - Graham Neville, Dax Restaurant
And if you're interested in seeing the winners in the other provinces, you can check them all out HERE.
Header image via Instagram/chapteronebymickaelviljanen
READ ON: Christmas lights in Dublin City to be switched off earlier each night