Chapter One wins Best Restaurant in Ireland at national awards ceremony

It was a whopper night for celebrating Dublin hospitality.

Michelin star restaurant Chapter One has not only taken the award for the best restaurant in Dublin, but the best restaurant in all of Ireland too at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2022. With two Michelin stars, it's no wonder they took the top spot. The Michelin website describes Chapter One as such:

"Cooking focuses on prime luxury ingredients; Irish where possible, but sourced from further afield when needed to ensure the best quality. Classical French techniques combine with a subtle modernity, as well as plenty of creativity and personality, and the sophisticated, beautifully presented dishes are perfectly balanced, with striking natural flavours. The superb service team ensure everyone is well looked after and an Irish coffee makes for a memorable finish."

While winning Best Restaurant in Ireland should come as no surprise to anyone who has paid them a visit, this is still a huge deal for Chapter One - huge congratulations to the whole team and Chef Mickael Viljanen on such an achievement.

Dublin cleaned up in a few categories, which you can check out below.

Best Private Dining and Club Restaurant

25 Fitzwilliam Place in Dublin

Best Digital Marketing

Michael's in Dublin

Local Food Hero

All Ireland Winner - Eoin McCluskey, Bread 41

Advertisement

Best Sustainable Practices

Dublin - Airfield Estate

Best Free From Restaurants

Dublin - Vietnom

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine

Dublin - Margadh Food & Wine

Best Restaurant Manager

All Ireland Winner - Conor Sexton, Nightmarket

Best Wine Experience

Advertisement

Dublin - NOTE

Best Café

All Ireland Winner - Tiller + Grain

Best World Cuisine

Dublin - Big Fan Bao

Best Newcomer

All Ireland Winner - Orwell Road, Dublin

Pub of the Year

Dublin - The Old Stand

Advertisement

Best Casual Dining

Dublin - Nannetti's

Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant

Dublin - The Shelbourne

Best Customer Service

All Ireland Winner - Uno Mas, Dublin

Best Gastro Pub Dublin - Davy Byrnes

Best Chef

Dublin - Graham Neville, Dax Restaurant

And if you're interested in seeing the winners in the other provinces, you can check them all out HERE.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/chapteronebymickaelviljanen

READ ON: Christmas lights in Dublin City to be switched off earlier each night