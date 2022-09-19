Christmas lights in Dublin City to be switched off earlier each night

Due to the current energy crisis.

As the energy crisis worsens, government have been looking at ways to combat it. One such suggestion that arose a few weeks ago was to reduce the amount of public Christmas lights around the country, some of which start as early as November. While Eamon Ryan says it's unlikely Ireland will experience blackouts and brownouts this year, it seems that DublinTown, who operate the Christmas lights in Dublin City, will curtail the length of time the lights are switched on for each day.

According to The Journal, CEO of DublinTown Richard Guiney said this:

"The past two years have been very difficult for us all. Children have had their Christmas experience curtailed during the pandemic. “We believe that it is important that memories are created and that people have a joyous festive season to look forward to.”

And while they will certainly switch them on this year, the group intends to reduce the amount of hours they are on for.

The Journal reports that DublinTown have invested in energy efficient lights over the last 13 years, making it possible for the annual Christmas tradition to continue in Dublin City even during this difficult time.

Around Europe, some countries will go without Christmas lights altogether. Lights at The Ring in Vienna will be absent this year, while their Christmas market will reduce the hours their lights are on.

