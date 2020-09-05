PICS: Grogans reveal the measures they are taking for when 'wet pubs' reopen

Grogans is sure to be the first port of call for many a Dubliner once the so-called 'wet pubs' are given the all-clear to reopen their doors.

Reports today suggest that pubs that don't serve food could be allowed to open by the middle of this month, with a roadmap of regulations expected to be released beforehand.

As one of the more popular watering holes in the city centre, people will be eager to see the steps Grogans are taking to keep their clientele and staff safe and judging by the pictures they shared yesterday, they're more than ready to welcome customers back after six long months.

Taking to Instagram, the venue shared two pictures which show dividers in place between the pub's tables and it looks like it will make for a safe and pleasurable experience the next time we get to darken Grogans' doors. The post is captioned 'no re-opening date yet but preparations continue! To ensure our customers safety, we've installed temporary dividers between our tables. All we need now is the greenlight from Government' and you can see the pics for yourself below...

We can smell the cheese toasties already. The Government are currently said to be finalising a new set of guidelines that will allow pub like Grogans to reopen but until they get the all-clear, all they can do is keep on preparing.

