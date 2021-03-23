Publicans to tell Oireachtas Committee today that "artificial" wet pub distinction must end

Publicans will tell an Oireachtas Committee today that the "artificial" wet pub distinction needs to be ended.

Licensed Vintners Association CEO Donall O'Keeffe and Chairman Noel Anderson will call for guarantees that the €9 food rule that was characteristic of 2020 reopenings of the hospitality trade will not be a feature of any 2021 easing of restrictions. They also want the Government to end what they call an "artificial distinction" pubs that serve food and those that don't.

The LVA will call for a clear link between the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated and the provisions around reopening pubs and restaurants and want to know if it will be the case that "pubs and hospitality can only reopen for vaccinated customers."

Ahead of the meeting, the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) has said that "The sector now needs a clear roadmap outlining the conditions that need to be in place for re-opening – level of vaccination, community transmission, hospitalisation etc. Hope is needed. There is none. Such a roadmap would provide hope and help to reduce stress levels."

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: Dara O'Briain reflects on 'legendary' Dublin café from back in the day