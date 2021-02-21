Pubs and restaurateurs react to Taoiseach's "midsummer" reopening comments

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin caused a stir on social media yesterday by telling RTÉ's Raidió na Gaeltachta that "no consideration will be given to opening hospitality until midsummer."

Current Level 5 restrictions expire on March 5 but it is expected that they will be extended until at least the Easter period. Publicans and restaurant owners that had been hoping to reopen soon after that were disappointed with Mr.Martin's comments yesterday, with many taking to Twitter to air their frustrations...

No consideration. Full Stop .

We don't need a drip feed for a week before an announcement. Not the first time either. All we need is a bit of Respect ....🤨 https://t.co/Aoz78nsLuY — The Sheds Clontarf (@theshedsbar) February 20, 2021

A new variant arrived Ireland..the Taoiseach should be closing the borders and addressing the nation today instead of speculating about the summer. The lack of cop on is mind blowing https://t.co/IMBw2c9iAJ — Mellett’s Emporium (@melletts1797) February 20, 2021

And "No consideration " means disposable, @PantiBliss was spot on in a recent interview https://t.co/ZF38XpsC9K — 57 The Headline 🍻🇮🇪 (@57theheadline) February 20, 2021

The Mirror story was a disaster for us Taoiseach....hold my beer and wait till you see what I do to hospitality Saturday. pic.twitter.com/i42G1Lab9l — Noel Anderson (@NoelAnderson_) February 20, 2021

I hang my head in shame and embarrassment. This is the worst government I have ever witnessed in my life. I’m not sure if anyone agrees but so much has been done wrong. There is absolutely zero leadership. No body knows what’s going on.



Maybe I’m alone in my thinking? — Paul Treyvaud (@PaulTreyvaud) February 20, 2021

Jesus Christ this is intolerable now. It's mid February lads.



No compassion.



No empathy. https://t.co/9u7bVhyvmk — Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) February 20, 2021

Pubs that don't serve food have been closed since March of last year while restaurants and pubs that do serve food have been allowed to open for periods during the pandemic.

The industry has been calling for additional support as the prospect of another few months of closure looms large. An announcement on the revised Living with Covid plan is expected in the coming week.

