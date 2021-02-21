The Irish entrepreneur spreading love through fun socks

Thomas Barry is the face behind Thomas's Trendy Socks, an online store spreading love through fun socks. Given the way the world is at the moment, this is just what we need.

Thomas is an Irish entrepreneur with Down Syndrome who has always wanted to work. And he's putting that ambition to good use by selling these wonderfully happy socks online.

His father Finbar explains, "When he reached the age of about 14 years old he was constantly telling me he was going to get himself a job and to make a lunch for him. I suppose he got the idea of going to work from watching his older brothers and myself going out to work, so he thought he would do the same. His mother and I would humour him each time he brought up the subject by saying ‘Oh yes Thomas, you will get a job maybe next year’.

"In reality, Thomas could never hold down a regular type of job due to his intellectual and physical disabilities, but this had no effect on his creative desire to express his inner self. Those who know Thomas will know when he makes up his mind about something, he is very determined to see it through."

Thomas's online store has a range of joy-inducing socks where you'll be able to find something for pretty much everyone in your life.

Right now on the website, there are also 'Mental Health Socks' available. For every pair of 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' socks purchased, €2 will be donated to Pieta House.

And if you simply can't get enough of Thomas' lovely socks, you can sign up for a 'sockscription', where you'll be surprised with a cool pair of fun socks delivered to your door each month for €9.99.

Thomas's socks are available online at thomp2.com.

