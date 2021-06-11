Reservations for Chapter One open on Monday as reopening date announced

Reservations for Chapter One on Parnell Square will open on Monday, June 14, the restaurant has confirmed.

It's an exciting time for Chapter One, with the recent acquisition of chef Mickael Viljanen, who previously worked in The Greenhouse.

Key members of Viljanen’s kitchen team are expected to follow him to Chapter One and it has now been revealed that you can book your spot from Monday, June 14 ahead of reopening on Thursday, July 8.

A post on Instagram says: 'Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen opens Thursday July 8th (dinner only). Thereafter it will be open for Lunch Thursday to Saturday and for Dinner Tuesday to Saturday. Online reservations will open Monday June 14th at 9.30am for bookings up to 31 October. Book at www.chapteronerestaurant.com.'

Best make sure you get in there before everyone else!

