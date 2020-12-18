Sad news, Dubliners - It looks like Rick's Burgers on Dame Street is no more

The iconic Rick's Burgers on Dame Street, for so long a staple of Dublin nightlife, is sadly no more it seems.

Heading into Rick's Burgers for a post-pub feed has been a tradition for late-night revellers in Dublin for a few generations now. Many conversations have been long forgotten over a juicy burger at this city centre favourite but sadly it seems post-Covid nights out won't involve a trip to Rick's.

Twitter user Mick Caul has shared a picture of the Dame Street favourite completely gutted out and the post has led to large numbers of Dubliners openly lamenting its loss.

Rick's Burgers on Dame Street/Georges Street gone! 😧 pic.twitter.com/ikc3iycovN — Mick Caul 😷 (@caulmick) December 18, 2020

One person wrote that Rick's was 'last stop on so many nights out' while another added that '11 years ago I spoke to my girlfriend for the first time ever while we were in line for Ricks.'

A genuine Dublin institution that will be sadly missed. Just end 2020 now.

