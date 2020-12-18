Close

Sad news, Dubliners - It looks like Rick's Burgers on Dame Street is no more

By James Fenton

December 18, 2020 at 3:10pm

The iconic Rick's Burgers on Dame Street, for so long a staple of Dublin nightlife, is sadly no more it seems.

Heading into Rick's Burgers for a post-pub feed has been a tradition for late-night revellers in Dublin for a few generations now. Many conversations have been long forgotten over a juicy burger at this city centre favourite but sadly it seems post-Covid nights out won't involve a trip to Rick's.

Twitter user Mick Caul has shared a picture of the Dame Street favourite completely gutted out and the post has led to large numbers of Dubliners openly lamenting its loss.

One person wrote that Rick's was 'last stop on so many nights out' while another added that '11 years ago I spoke to my girlfriend for the first time ever while we were in line for Ricks.'

A genuine Dublin institution that will be sadly missed. Just end 2020 now.

