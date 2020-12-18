Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Gardaí and HSE urge public not to visit the Forty Foot on Christmas Day

By James Fenton

December 18, 2020 at 2:27pm

Share:

The Gardaí, the HSE and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council have issued a joint statement asking people not to visit the Forty Foot on Christmas Day or St. Stephen's Day.

The long-held Christmas tradition of swimming at the Forty Foot may not be going ahead this year after a joint statement was issued by An Garda Síochána, the HSE and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

In the statement, the public are told that 'winter swimming, and especially the long-standing tradition of the Christmas Day swim, have become increasingly popular in recent years in our area, with very large numbers of people of all ages gathering at bathing locations along our coastline on Christmas Day.'

In an appeal to the public, the statement goes on to say: "However, this coming Christmas Day and St. Stephen's Day, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, An Garda Síochána and the HSE are appealing to everybody to please refrain from visiting bathing areas and specifically the Forty Foot, Sandycove and Seapoint. It is only for this year and is being advised in the spirit of ensuring safety for all our families and friends.

Some Covid-19 restrictions are being eased from today, however they are expected to be tightened once again before the New Year instead of January 6 as planned. You can read more about the potential new measures here.

READ NEXT: Christmas socialising for dummies - All of your pub and restaurant questions answered

Share:

Latest articles

Here are the class Irish acts playing the Jameson Connects

Sad news, Dubliners - It looks like Rick's Burgers on Dame Street is no more

GAA President appeals to Dublin fans to "be sensible" during All-Ireland celebrations

It's the history that makes The Liberties so special: Locals tell us why

You may also love

Two Dublin Penneys stores will be open all night tonight

Lovin Games Weekly - a major games crossover kicks off today

Chemist Warehouse open their first European store in Dublin

A brand new Disney musical is coming to Dublin in 2021

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.