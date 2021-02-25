Saburritos to open several new outlets in Dublin and across Ireland

Mexican food chain Saburritos is set to open a number of new outlets across Ireland by the end of 2021.

Saburritos already has branches in Skerries, Liffey Valley and on North Earl Street in the city centre along with others in Cork, Kilkenny and Donegal. The company has confirmed that they will be opening a new store in Ballymena in time for Easter and there will be several more to follow in Dublin and across the island.

The expansion is set to create 75 new jobs in catering and marketing and, speaking about the news, Cathal Power, CEO of Saburritos said: “Even though the hospitality sector was heavily hit by the pandemic, our smaller town and suburban locations especially were able to withstand the difficult situation and thrive as takeaway outlets. This has now given us the confidence to push for more aggressive expansion.”

Currently, more than 50% of Saburritos bars are owned and operated by independent local businesspeople and the company employs around 50 members of staff.

