Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Saburritos to open several new outlets in Dublin and across Ireland

By James Fenton

February 25, 2021 at 3:32pm

Share:

Mexican food chain Saburritos is set to open a number of new outlets across Ireland by the end of 2021.

Saburritos already has branches in Skerries, Liffey Valley and on North Earl Street in the city centre along with others in Cork, Kilkenny and Donegal. The company has confirmed that they will be opening a new store in Ballymena in time for Easter and there will be several more to follow in Dublin and across the island.

The expansion is set to create 75 new jobs in catering and marketing and, speaking about the news, Cathal Power, CEO of Saburritos said: “Even though the hospitality sector was heavily hit by the pandemic, our smaller town and suburban locations especially were able to withstand the difficult situation and thrive as takeaway outlets. This has now given us the confidence to push for more aggressive expansion.”

Currently, more than 50% of Saburritos bars are owned and operated by independent local businesspeople and the company employs around 50 members of staff.

READ NEXT: These homemade Solero cocktails make it feel like summer

 

Share:

Latest articles

Gardaí called to UCD campus on six occasions during Level 5 restrictions

Dublin 8 pub to reopen for takeaway pints today as Gardaí confirm it's 'not an offence'

Lovin Games Weekly - A chance to create a character for one of 2021's biggest games

Brother Hubbard to donate all proceeds from this week's meal kits to youth mental health charity

You may also love

Dublin 8 pub to reopen for takeaway pints today as Gardaí confirm it's 'not an offence'

Hugo's Restaurant formally proposes turning Merrion Row into an outdoor dining hub

Five spots to order cocktails from this National Margarita Day 

Justice Minister confirms plans to extend pub and nightclub opening hours

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.