Seven Of The Hottest New Openings You Need To Check Out In Dublin
The boom is back, folks.
New places are opening up everyday here in Dublin and you won’t hear us complaining about that.
We are lucky enough to check them out as they open and we must say, there is an incredibly high standard of new restaurants bursting onto the scene.
With all those choices, where do you head to first? Which makes your foodie bucket list?
Well, we are here to help.
Here are some new openings we think you need to check out:
1. Órale
This is a must for any Mexican food lover.
They serve the most vibrant street food from the Belfrey in Stoneybatter.
Just take a look at these:
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bx5d2MKITS2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
2. Virgin Mary
Ireland’s first non-alcoholic bar has arrived.
It may contain no alcohol but, the drinks are top quality and it’s a great place to meet a mate.
3. Franks
This old butchers has turned into a fine dining restaurant on Camden Street and get ready for a bit of a unique experience.
As the restaurant is so small, everyone is sat at the same table.
Definitely worth trying as something new.
"Something very new to the Dublin dining scene." Your first look of what we've been working on at Frank's is in @irishtimesnews today. Thank you @marieclairedigby! . . . . . . #irish #winebar #dublin #IrishFood #butchers #wine #naturalwine #biodynamicwine #wineontap #dublinfood #dublinfoodscene #picturethisdublin #lovindublin
4. Kerb
A welcome addition to the little town of Foxrock.
This middle eastern food will rock your world.
Give the crispy coconut shrimp kebab a go, trust me.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BykpSeCClQt/
5. Three Twenty
It’s time for some ice-cream.
This new ice-cream lab on Drury Street is a spectacle to watch with huge plumes of liquid nitrogen spreading out from behind the counters and into mixing bowls created with Crème Anglaise.
You can choose from a range of flavours including PBJ, chocolate hazelnut, Oreo cookie and salted caramel as well as a cone or cup.
6. Chi Mak
Korean fried chicken…need I say more?
It’s located on Aungier Street and I genuinely think that’s all I need to say.
Let this picture do the talking:
TGIF! This day next week you could be the proud owner/devourer of our KimCheese burger. It's the classic Irish cheese & onion combo reimagined – Korean fried chicken, Irish cheddar cheese sauce, pa-kimchi (the kimchi formally known as spring onion) and gochujang mayo. #koreanfriedchicken #cheesypickuplines #friedchicken
7. Circa
This new fine dining neighbourhood restaurant in Terenure is stunning.
They have a very unique menu but the food is honestly gorgeous.
The cod with broccoli and dill is just wow.
Pork Belly- Lovely meal in @circa_dublin in Terenure, the allergens are listed on the menu & the chef still came out and went through the menu with me, majority of the menu is gluten free which is always great for us coeliacs #circa #terenure #dublinfood #irishfoodie #coeliacdublin #irishfoodie #coeliac #bestoffooddublin #glutenfree #glutenfreedublin #glutenfreeireland #coeliaclife