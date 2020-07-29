Seven spots that will deliver delicious wings to your door on National Chicken Wing Day

Today is National Chicken Wing Day but the wing fans out there won't need to be told that, of course.

Nope, they've had July 29 marked off as National Chicken Wing Day for months, just waiting to use it as an excuse to get all the chicken wing delivery they can manage.

If this describes you, you'll be glad to know that Dublin is full of establishments that offer chicken wing delivery without you having to lift a finger, except to lick all the delicious sauce off once your finished.

We've compiled some of the best places to get chicken wing delivery in Dublin and you can check out our list below...

Wing It

The Wing It crew have created their HOTTEST EVER chicken wings just in time for National Chicken Wing Day. Wing lovers are invited to rise through three stages of the Wing It Box Challenge before taking on the limited edition Fire Starter, containing the world’s hottest pepper, the Carolina Reaper.

That will sort the hardy wing enthusiasts out from the mere pretenders.

Farmer Browns

Located in Rathmines, Clonskeagh and Castleknock, the wings at Farmer Browns should be listed as a rite of passage for Dubliners. They offer chicken wing delivery at all locations.

Elephant and Castle

The home of some of the most famous wings in the city, the hype is justified. They have plenty of locations around the city, such as Rathmines, Churchtown and Monkstown, and all offer chicken wing delivery.

Camden Rotisserie

The chicken experts know how to create a good wing with a variety of delicious sauces.

Riba

The Italian restaurant in Stillorgan has an option of a dozen wings that will have you licking your fingers for days.

Bobo's

Bobo's is known for its gourmet burgers but their menu contains some fine wing options as well. They have locations on Abbey Street, Dame Street and Wexford Street and all are ideal for chicken wing delivery on National Chicken Wing Day.

Smokin' Bones

The menu contains six delectable wing options ranging from fairly mild to 'frecking hot'. Be warned - the latter isn't an exaggeration.

(pic credit: @smokinbones_ie on Instagram)

READ NEXT: Best chicken wings in Dublin - Our finger lickin' bucket list for 2020