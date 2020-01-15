Sprezzatura unveils new vegan-friendly menu options

Their pasta is already vegan but they've added other plant-based options to the menu.

Gone are the times when people thought vegans could only eat carrots and soggy lettuce leaves. Out with the old and in with the new realisation that eating fruit and veg can actually be very tasty. Very tasty indeed.

Sprezzatura has introduced a brand-new Veganuary menu in honour of all its plant-based patrons.

With a focus on sustainability and being mindful of waste, the new(ish) pasta joint has gone one further and unveiled a mouth-watering vegan menu made with local Irish produce wherever possible.

What’s for dinner?

The menu features various small plates including tomato carpaccio, Wicklow green salad and rye sourdough.

And for the main event; tomato and basil rigatoni and an earthy wild mushroom tagliatelle.

I’ll take one of everything please and thank you.

Fan favourites – namely the chorizo and ricotta gnocchi, Bolognese ribbons and chicken and pancetta big rigatoni - are still on the current menu, for anyone who hasn’t yet dipped their toes in the vegan world.

And good news for all those still sticking to their ‘dry Jan’ resolutions (you’re better than I let me tell you) as Sprezzatura now have the non-alcoholic King of Kefir on tap.

Pasta la vista.

