New luxury health club and spa to open in Dublin this month

Described as a “healthy new paradise”, this is the place to go for all your fitspo needs.

Eden One is a brand spanking new health club and spa located at Number One Ballsbridge.

Drawing inspiration from some of the best gyms worldwide, it’s been designed to incorporate the best of both the fitness and day spa worlds into one compact facility.

Kitted out with top of the range strength and cardio equipment, staff are well versed in the latest fitness trends and training techniques.

Membership includes access to up to 100 different classes a week in the Mind & Body, Cycling, HIIT and High Energy Studios as well as full access to the Eden Elements spa experience.

Complete with an infinity-edge swimming pool and invigorating vitality pool – separated by a ribbon of dancing fire alongside a stalagmite ice fountain no less.

If it’s a bit of R&R you’re after, look no further as this place is relaxation station with heated marble loungers, a dry salt inhalation room and tropical rain showers.

Make sure to head to the tranquil Garden Floor where you’ll find the garden sauna, pure white steam room, loungers and the latest technology snow shower that aims to heighten the senses. Dreamy.

The real sweet spot comes with the rooftop terrace though, where you can enjoy outdoor yoga classes in the sunshine or the member’s lounge with smoothies and a range of healthy dishes.

Sounds like a little slice of heaven. Check out the website for membership prices and more info on the new health club and spa.