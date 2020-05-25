Close

Starbucks announces that a number of stores will be reopening from today

By James Fenton

May 25, 2020 at 10:22am

Starbucks has announced that it will be reopening more stores around Ireland takeaway only from today.

Some Starbucks locations reopened last Monday and the company has confirmed that more will be doing so today 'as part of our phased approach that puts the safety of customers and staff first.'

To help customers determine if their local Starbucks is already open, the company has put together a store locator map which ensures you won't be making a wasted journey. Some of the branches that are already open include Rathmines, Dawson Street and Blanchardstown.

The company has confirmed that 'all staff are provided with face masks to wear at their discretion. All stores also display two-metre markings behind the counter and in the storeroom areas so staff can social distance.'

To find out if your nearest Starbucks is open and if so what time it's open until, just follow this link.

