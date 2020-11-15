The Cake Cafe have already received a 'huge amount' of orders for their Christmas treats

The Cake Cafe in the city centre have reported that they have already received a 'huge amount' of orders for their range of Christmas treats.

A relatively hidden gem, the Cake Cafe is located at the back of the Last Bookshop on Camden Street. While there is still uncertainty around whether we'll be able to visit our favourite coffee shops in December, the Cake Cafe is ensuring you can enjoy a range of their treats at home this Christmas.

Taking to social media, the cafe told followers that 'our Christmas goodies are live on our site for preorder, we’ve a huge amount of orders in already so please get yours in as early as possible!'

The range includes everything from Christmas cakes to mince pies and even an 'afternoon tea at home' set for two...

The set includes a selection of mini sandwiches, artisan teas, freshly baked cakes and Prosecco cocktails for two and it all costs just €49.80.

A great way to toast the festive season with your favourite person. You can find out more about the Cake Cafe's Christmas range here.

