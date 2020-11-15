The Light House Cinema shop has some great gifts for the movie lover in your life

Dublin's Light House Cinema shop has got a great range of gifts that will satisfy any movie lover in your life this coming Christmas.

It's been a stressful year and for many people, movies will have helped to get them through. If you know someone like that, you can treat them this Christmas with a range of gifts from the Light House Cinema shop. The Smithfield venue has teamed up with artist Conor Merriman to create some great movie-related prints and cards which are available to purchase now. Here's a selection of some of Conor's work...

A McCallister residence print from Home Alone (€25)

These fun posters (€25) will serve as permanent reminders of the crazy times we're currently living in...

While this Christmas card set (€8) is also pretty neat...

There's plenty more where that came from and you can view everything the Light House Cinema shop has to offer here.

