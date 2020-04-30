The Harbour Bar's famous toasties are now available for delivery

You've probably eaten a million toasties since you've been stuck at home but let's be honest there are few toasties as good as The Harbour Bar's toasties.

The iconic Bray pub has been known for its toasted sandwiches for a long time now and in 2017 they launched Ireland's first ever Toastie Festival.

With The Harbour currently closed along with every other pub in the country, there will be plenty of locals and regular visitors to Bray missing their cheesy fix right now. That's all about to change the launch of the pub's delivery service which will bring the toastie of your choice along with your preferred craft beer or wine right to your doorstep.

The venue has confirmed that a range of craft beers are now available for delivery as well as all your favourite toasties from the menu along with purple snacks and packets of cheese and onion crisps. Basically all the elements you need to recreate the Harbour's famous atmosphere in your own home.

Sadly for most of us, deliveries will be limited to the areas of Bray, Greystones, Shankhill, Loughlinstown and Ballybrack but if you are lucky enough to live in these places you can order here.

The service is available from Wednesday to Sundays between the hours of 4pm and 10pm.

