There's a Dingle Gin popup coming to Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

November 3, 2021 at 3:12pm

Share:
There's a Dingle Gin popup coming to Dublin

Do you remember the moment you actually started paying attention to what kind of gin went into your G&T?

That time in our history, I'm thinking around 2015 give or take, when all of a sudden everyone in Ireland was a gin connoisseur? When you couldn't move on a night out without seeing a meticulously garnished goblet of specially distilled Irish gin, attached to someone only dying to tell you about the special role juniper berries play?

One vivid memory I have of the gin boom is that Dingle was always the gin of choice. If the bartender asked you what gin you'd like and you wanted to seem like you had a clue what was going on, you'd always say Dingle. It's a long time fave of gin stans in the Kingdom and beyond, and now in exciting news there's a Dingle Distillery Cocktail Experience coming to Dublin's Nassau Street .

And may we say, it looks a lil bit stunning:

A night at the Wren Bar will bring with it an array of hand crafted cocktails showcasing Dingle Distillery's iconic gin, with vodka and whiskey options too if they're more your thing. The bespoke cocktail menu has been specially curate using select ingredients from the Wild Atlantic Way, and we've no doubt it'll be an absolute delight. This would be the perfect date night or get together with the gals - who doesn't love a G&T after all? Get booking your place HERE.

Header image via Instagram/dinglegin

READ NEXT: There's a special Samhain market happening this weekend in the Liberties

Share:

Latest articles

Nick's Coffee is back open in a new location this week!

There's a special Samhain market happening this weekend in the Liberties

Our weekly sambo line up in time for National Sandwich Day!

Do you love a good pub quiz? Here's a round up of a few on this week

You may also love

There's a new bistro opening in Dublin 2, with free coffees to celebrate

There's a new brunch spot to hit up on Camden Street

Oktoberfest, but make it a pizza - the new specials at this Smithfield spot have caught our eye

Hot Girl Halloween has arrived with this Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.