There's a Dingle Gin popup coming to Dublin

Do you remember the moment you actually started paying attention to what kind of gin went into your G&T?

That time in our history, I'm thinking around 2015 give or take, when all of a sudden everyone in Ireland was a gin connoisseur? When you couldn't move on a night out without seeing a meticulously garnished goblet of specially distilled Irish gin, attached to someone only dying to tell you about the special role juniper berries play?

One vivid memory I have of the gin boom is that Dingle was always the gin of choice. If the bartender asked you what gin you'd like and you wanted to seem like you had a clue what was going on, you'd always say Dingle. It's a long time fave of gin stans in the Kingdom and beyond, and now in exciting news there's a Dingle Distillery Cocktail Experience coming to Dublin's Nassau Street .

And may we say, it looks a lil bit stunning:

A night at the Wren Bar will bring with it an array of hand crafted cocktails showcasing Dingle Distillery's iconic gin, with vodka and whiskey options too if they're more your thing. The bespoke cocktail menu has been specially curate using select ingredients from the Wild Atlantic Way, and we've no doubt it'll be an absolute delight. This would be the perfect date night or get together with the gals - who doesn't love a G&T after all? Get booking your place HERE.

Header image via Instagram/dinglegin

