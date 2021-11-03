There's a special Samhain market happening this weekend in the Liberties

Are you looking to get a head start on the aul Christmas shopping?

Is there a special someone in your life who adores one of a kind finds, or unique gifts from small businesses?

Well, I'm sure you know what's coming next.

We've found just the shopping destination for you, in the form of this Samhain Market in Lucky's this Saturday. A one stop shop for all your gifting needs!

Last Christmas saw a lot of Irish people opting to veer away from big companies for gift shopping, and if you're looking to do the same again this year, this market looks just the ticket to get into your small biz gifting groove. The preparation starts earlier and earlier every year, after all. We might as well just accept it and hop on the bandwagon.

There is of course the option to just head to the market and treat yourself to a few bits, which we also wholeheartedly support.

At Samhain Market you can expect plenty of stalls from local makers, creators and vintage sellers, with colourful prints, handmade treats and an array of other lovely gems. Grab yourself a coffee en route from Two Pups or Legit and head in for a browse, supporting your local makers in the process. Dreamy way to spend a Saturday, in my humble opinion.

Samhain Market will be open this Saturday from 12-5. Happy rummaging!

Header image via Shutterstock

