There's a men's circle happening in Dublin tonight and tomorrow!

November seems like the perfect month to get involved in something like this.

As many of you will know November, or Movember, is a month dedicated to discussing men's issues, including physical and mental health. It's all about encouraging men to speak up, and giving them a safe space to do so. With that in mind, we think we have the perfect activity for you.

There's a men's circle taking place in Kilternan tonight and tomorrow, the 3rd and 4th November, that might be of interest to some of you. It's a space for reflection and speaking up, connecting with nature and learning new things.

They focus on breathwork and building a sense of belonging. If you've ever been interested in men's circles, this is a great way to try it out. The Woods Men have a Shamanic practitioner and an eco therapy practitioner.

You can direct message @woods.men to book a slot, and hear more about the work that they do.

Header image via Instagram/woods.men

