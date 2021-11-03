There's a men's circle happening in Dublin tonight and tomorrow!

By Katy Thornton

November 3, 2021 at 9:46am

Share:
There's a men's circle happening in Dublin tonight and tomorrow!

November seems like the perfect month to get involved in something like this.

As many of you will know November, or Movember, is a month dedicated to discussing men's issues, including physical and mental health. It's all about encouraging men to speak up, and giving them a safe space to do so. With that in mind, we think we have the perfect activity for you.

There's a men's circle taking place in Kilternan tonight and tomorrow, the 3rd and 4th November, that might be of interest to some of you. It's a space for reflection and speaking up, connecting with nature and learning new things.

They focus on breathwork and building a sense of belonging. If you've ever been interested in men's circles, this is a great way to try it out. The Woods Men have a Shamanic practitioner and an eco therapy practitioner.

You can direct message @woods.men to book a slot, and hear more about the work that they do.

Header image via Instagram/woods.men

READ ON: Move over Pumpkin Spice Lattes, it's Gingerbread season!

Share:

Latest articles

There's a special Samhain market happening this weekend in the Liberties

Our weekly sambo line up in time for National Sandwich Day!

Do you love a good pub quiz? Here's a round up of a few on this week

Win the ultimate Titanic staycation experience in Belfast this Autumn

You may also love

There's a special Samhain market happening this weekend in the Liberties

Good news! The Bushy Park Market is sticking around for another two weeks

There are tea classes happening at Clement and Pekoe this weekend

The Dublin International Tattoo Convention is coming to the RDS this month

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.