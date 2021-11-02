There's a new bistro opening in Dublin 2, with free coffees to celebrate

Yes hello, you're here for the free stuff I presume?

Well, you've come to the right place.

Bar, bistro and bureau Note is set to open on Fenian Street tomorrow, 3rd of November. And as if we needed a reason to creep on the latest addition to Dublin's thriving coffee scene, Note will be doling out free coffees from 8am-9am tomorrow morning to celebrate. What a time to be alive.

So what's a bar, bistro and bureau combo when it's at home? Well, according to their Insta Note's bureau space will be a retail haven hosting brands such as Aesop, HAY, Kinto and more, featuring some exciting collaborations. Meanwhile their cafe will boast a range of leading international coffee roasters, providing espresso based options with a strong focus on filter coffee too. Note is also a space for wine and nibbles, opening from 5pm til late Wednesday t0 Sunday. Basically it's your one stop shop for everything from your morning coffee to a cute Tinder date.

Note's retail store is the brainchild of Indigo and Cloth, who you may already know from their vibey store and speciality cafe set up in the heart of Temple Bar. They're cool, they're classy, and with them on board, you'd have to imagine Note will be equally fab. We can't wait to pay them a visit!

Header image via Instagram/notedublin

