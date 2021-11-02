Ferrero Roche croissants? Here's where to find them!

By Katy Thornton

November 2, 2021 at 9:22am

This place wasn't kidding when they called themselves legit.

If you're an avid croissant consumer and (self-professed) connoisseur, then you're always looking for the next big thing. Lately cafés have been taking their croissant game to the next level and we love to see it. Legit Coffee Co on Meath Street are one such café, creating the Ferrero Roche inspired croissant. And yes, we will be making it our business to source one ASAP.

Image via Instagram stories/legitcoffeeco

 

These croissants have dollops of chocolate, sprinklings of nuts, and drizzles of icing, and they look almost too good to eat. Almost. We're sure the taste will make up for eating such a masterpiece.

Legit Coffee Co opens 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 3pm on Saturdays, and closes on Sundays.

Header image via Instagram story/legitcoffeeco

