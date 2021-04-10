There's a new seafood joint out the back of Baste BBQ on Clanbrassil Street

A new seafood spot has opened up out the back of Baste BBQ on Clanbrassil Street.

Going by the name of Sharkbait Shelbys, it's brought to you by the people behind Sprezzatura, one of Dublin's most-loved Italian restaurants. As the name would suggest, the menu is filled with seafood favourites and you can have a gawk for yourself below...

Open on weekends, the food looks every bit as delicious as it sounds...

Ya seafood and ya eat it, amirite? One to try if it's in your area and one to look forward to for the rest of us when restrictions allow.

READ NEXT: The Back Page is giving free pizza to anyone named Ralph or Rebecca this week