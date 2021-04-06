The Back Page is giving free pizza to anyone named Ralph or Rebecca this week

Do you have a Ralph or Rebecca in your life? Are you a Ralph or Rebecca yourself? Well, if you are, you'll be able to get free pizza from The Back Page this week. How wonderful, right?

Every week, The Back Page in Phibsboro picks two new names whose owners will receive free pizza for the duration of the week. And this week, I'm going through my contacts to see who I'll be scabbing a slice or seven from.

The free pizza for Ralphs and Rebeccas is available for collection only and you'll need ID (to prove that it's your real name, obviously).

You can head here to view their full list of pizzas.

Feature image via The Back Page on Instagram.