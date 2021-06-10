There's a very exciting new venture coming to Dunville Avenue in Ranelagh

By James Fenton

June 10, 2021 at 3:56pm

It has been confirmed that Irish food business Nobó will move into the spot where Helen Turkington Design was located in Ranelagh.

Dunville Avenue is saying goodbye to Helen Turkington after 18 years and hello to Nobó, an Irish food business that specialises in ice cream and chocolate.

Taking to Instagram, Nobó wrote: 'An exciting next chapter and a dream come true for us to be creating a very special home for Nobó. Big thanks to @helenturkingtondesign for entrusting us with her Dunville Avenue home - soon to be our flagship store, chocolate lab, workspace and lots lots more.'

You can find out more about Nobó via their website here.

