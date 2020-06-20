There's free pizza for anyone called Sorcha or Stuart this weekend

If you've got a Sorcha or Stuart in your life, now's the time to tell them that they can avail of free pizza in Dublin this weekend.

As part of The Back Page's regular deals for people with specific names, anyone called Sorcha or Stuart can head over to Phibsboro this weekend and pick up a pizza free of charge. Since Covid restrictions limited the venue's service, weekend takeaway pizza freebies have replaced the regular weekly lunch deals and the Sorchas and Stewies of Dublin certainly won't be complaining.

Photo ID is of course required and the free pizza deal for Sorcha and Stuart is available tonight and tomorrow from 4pm until 10pm for takeaway only. As for the rest of us who aren't fortunate enough to have been blessed with those monikers, the full Back Page takeaway menu is available to view here.

(header pic: Instagram.com/the_back_page)

