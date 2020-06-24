These are the five Dublin McDonalds that are serving breakfast from today

McDonald's breakfast is back after the company confirmed that five Dublin outlets will be serving your early morning favourites from today.

McDonald's drive-thrus reopened their doors last month as part of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions but the breakfast menu wasn't available, until today that is. It has been confirmed that the McDonald's breakfast service is returning to the following Dublin outlets from this morning:

Nutgrove Shopping Centre, Rathfarnham

Kylemore Road

Artane Castle Shopping Centre, Kilmore Road

Coolock Retail Park, Malahide Road

Belgard Road, Tallaght

The limited McDonald's breakfast menu can be viewed below, with the Egg McMuffin making a welcome return in July, if the trial is successful...

McDonald's is also set to allow customers into stores for a takeaway service from today, with the following restrictions in place:

McDonald’s will provide clear signposting and floor-markings to create a one-way system around restaurants for customers and delivery partner couriers, where possible

A limited number of people will be allowed inside restaurants to help customers and employees adhere to social distancing – this will vary depending upon the restaurant size and layout

Customers will be welcomed inside when a space becomes available and will be asked to sanitise their hands at cleaning stations that have been introduced in all restaurants

There will be fewer self-order screens switched on and those in use will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes

Customers are encouraged to visit alone to collect their food where possible. For those visiting with children, play areas and digital play areas will remain closed

Restaurant seating areas, customer toilets and lifts will remain closed

With dining areas closed, recycling points will also remain closed. The large majority of McDonald’s packaging can be recycled, and customers are encouraged to dispose of their litter responsibly and recycle wherever possible when they get home

To help protect employees and other customers, McDonald’s asks their customers not to visit if they feel unwell

McDonald's breakfast will be served daily until 11am at the five named restaurants before being rolled out elsewhere if the trial is successful. Go forth and enjoy those bacon rolls.