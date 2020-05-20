Close

These are the six Dublin McDonald's drive-thrus that are reopening today

By James Fenton

May 20, 2020 at 10:05am

McDonald's swings open its doors today for the first time since restaurants were forced to close in March due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Last week, it was confirmed that six McDonald's drive-thrus located in Dublin will be reopening on Wednesday, May 20 and we now know that those six outlets that will be open from 11am are:

  • Nutgrove
  • Kylemore Road
  • East Wall
  • Artane
  • Malahide Road
  • Tallaght

A number of strict measures will be in place to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers including a spending limit of €30 per car at drive-thrus and the installation of perspex screens in key locations. You can read about the measures in more detail here.

CEO of McDonald's UK and Ireland Paul Pomroy said last week that "Moving in step with government guidelines, we plan to reopen all our Drive-Thrus by early June across the UK and Ireland."

