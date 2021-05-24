These delicious-looking empanadas are available in Portobello for one day only this week

By James Fenton

May 24, 2021 at 12:44pm

If you're looking for a taste of Argentina this week, why not head over to Alma in Portobello where all your needs will be met.

Alma is known for serving lovely little breakfasts and lunches with an Argentinian twist and on Tuesday, they will be celebrating May Revolution in Argentina with these limited edition empanadas.

May 25 is seen as a turning point in the country's history, leading to a day of independence on July 9 and to mark the occasion this year, Alma have got the following empanadas on offer:

Meat option:
Slow cooked beef, cumin onions, egg and raisins

Veggie option:

Butternut squash, garlic herbs, sweet corn & chilli

Produce will be limited so you best make sure to get over there quickly on Tuesday! Keep up to date with Alma on Instagram here.

