Brand new ice cream bar opens in Arnotts with some delicious options on the menu

By Brian Dillon

May 24, 2021 at 12:25pm

There's a brand new ice cream bar in Arnotts and they have some quite unreal looking items on the menu.

Betty's Milk Bar is now open in Arnotts on Henry Street, serving up both vegan and dairy ice cream and sweet treats. Specialising in soft-serve ice cream, it's located on the ground floor at the Liffey Street entrance.

Plus, they're serving speciality coffee and waffles.

What's on the menu? They seem to have a fab range of serves. There's the Betty Butter, served with warm salted caramel sauce, melted toffee crisp and Peanut M&M’s. The Betty Brown come with a dark chocolate hard shell, caramel pecan brownie, warm salted caramel sauce and mini malt balls. And the Mini Betty consists of white chocolate sauce, strawberry compote, unicorn dust and sprinkles.

And for the coffee lovers, there's Betty's Helper served with a shot of espresso, Nutella sauce and Oreos.

If you're a fan of the classics, there's the Plain Betty, with which you can ask for a flake and choose your own sauces and toppings.

Plus, there's Betty's Waffle, a warm hot waffle that comes with maple syrup and berries.

Ordering is pretty simple: All you have to decide is if you want a cup or a cone and if you want vegan or dairy. Then, choose from the menu or build your own.

Want to find out more? You can check out their website here and follow them on Instagram at @bettysmilkbar.

READ NEXT: Five Guys announces its new Dublin location

Heade image via @bettysmilkbar on Instagram.
