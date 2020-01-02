Three Dublin food businesses were issued closure orders in December

Following the record number of food closure orders issued to Irish food businesses in November, December saw comparatively few establishments served with such orders.

In total, six Irish food businesses were served with closure orders last month, with three of those orders being issued to outlets in Dublin.

The Circle K Service Station on the Belgard Road in Tallaght was served a closure order on December 6 under the Food Safety Authority of Ireland Act 1998. That order was lifted on December 9.

Beef and Lobster on Parliament Street received a closure order under the FSAI Act 1998 on December 11, with the order lifted the next day.

The Carrot's Tail in Rathmines was served a closure order under the FSAI Act 1998 on December 17 and the order was lifted on December 20.

The other Irish outlets issued with closure orders in December were located in Cork, Louth and Kilkenny and the full list can be found on the FSAI website.

Speaking last month about the highest number of enforcement orders served to Irish food businesses in a single month, Dr Pamela Byrne, FSAI Chief Executive, said: "November had the highest amount of Enforcement Orders in the one calendar month which the FSAI has seen since the legislation was introduced in 1998. 23 Enforcement Orders over a one-month period is totally unacceptable.

"The presence of rodents and other pests presents a grave and immediate danger to consumers’ health and food businesses must put in place more robust pest control systems. Some of the reasons for Enforcement Orders in November demonstrate totally inadequate hygiene standards and these operators are damaging the reputation of the food industry as we enter one of the busiest months of the year."