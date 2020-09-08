Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Top doctor says she "doesn't see pubs in Dublin opening any time soon"

By James Fenton

September 8, 2020 at 11:23am

Share:

Dr Mary Favier, President of the Irish College of General Practitioners, has stated that she doesn't see "wet pubs opening in Dublin or in Limerick any time soon".

The Cabinet is set to finalise the date for the reopening of pubs that don't serve food later today, with September 21 mooted as the most likely date to be decided on. However, with a rise in Covid-19 cases causing particular concern in Dublin and Limerick, Dr. Favier feels that punters in these two cities may have to wait a while longer.

Speaking on Morning Ireland today, she said: "There are issues of equity here in that if you have areas and counties that have very low incidence, there is an argument for the wet pubs opening there, but what would need to be done in terms of restrictions I can't envision.

"But I can't see wet pubs opening in Dublin, or in Limerick for that matter, any time soon. This is all obviously for the next number of weeks."

Over the weekend, publicans were issued with draft guidelines which will have to be adhered to if pubs are to open for the first time since March. They include the provisions that only table service will be allowed and that groups will be limited to six people from a maximum of three households. The 105-minute limit will remain if pubs provide a one-metre distance between groups but won't be required if a two-metre distance can be maintained.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: A Dublin park is set to be renamed after Boyzone singer Stephen Gately

Share:

Latest articles

The Naked Collective launch new tasty drinks range with a heap of health benefits

Dublin chef says viral photo of elderly gent sitting alone highlights importance of good bar staff

A Dublin park is set to be renamed after Boyzone singer Stephen Gately

New Dublin café giving out free pastries this morning for opening day 

You may also love

Dublin pub urges government to open pubs and 'stop all this nonsense'

Kiely's of Donnybrook is to be replaced by a six-storey co-living space

PICS: Grogans reveal the measures they are taking for when 'wet pubs' reopen

Dog owners can get free grub at this Dublin pub every Sunday

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.