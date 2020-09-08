A Dublin park is set to be renamed after Boyzone singer Stephen Gately

A Dublin park is set to be renamed after the late Boyzone singer Stephen Gately, who passed away suddenly in 2009.

Stephen Gately hailed from the Sheriff Street area of Dublin and nearby Royal Canal Linear Park is set to renamed after the singer. The six-hectare park runs alongside Spencer Dock and will bear the name Stephen Gately subject to Dublin City Council approval.

The tribute has been proposed by Independent councillors Christy Burke and Anthony Flynn, with the latter posting that 'The proposal will be put to the Central Area Committee tomorrow. I believe it will pass unanimously.'

The proposal will be put to the Central Area Committee tomorrow. I believe it will pass unanimously. #StephenGatelyCycleway https://t.co/XKnLjP4ymc — Cllr. Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) September 7, 2020

Stephen passed away in Majorca in 2009 while on a working holiday with his husband Andrew Cowles. His death shocked industry colleagues and fans alike and led to widespread tributes from around the world. Gately had been a member of Boyzone since the group's formation in 1993 and helped them to achieve six UK number one singles.

Stephen Gately was 33 at the time of his death.

READ NEXT: Dublin Zoo confirms sad news that Wild Lights will NOT go ahead this year