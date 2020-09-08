Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A Dublin park is set to be renamed after Boyzone singer Stephen Gately

By James Fenton

September 8, 2020 at 10:16am

Share:

A Dublin park is set to be renamed after the late Boyzone singer Stephen Gately, who passed away suddenly in 2009.

Stephen Gately hailed from the Sheriff Street area of Dublin and nearby Royal Canal Linear Park is set to renamed after the singer. The six-hectare park runs alongside Spencer Dock and will bear the name Stephen Gately subject to Dublin City Council approval.

The tribute has been proposed by Independent councillors Christy Burke and Anthony Flynn, with the latter posting that 'The proposal will be put to the Central Area Committee tomorrow. I believe it will pass unanimously.'

Stephen passed away in Majorca in 2009 while on a working holiday with his husband Andrew Cowles. His death shocked industry colleagues and fans alike and led to widespread tributes from around the world. Gately had been a member of Boyzone since the group's formation in 1993 and helped them to achieve six UK number one singles.

Stephen Gately was 33 at the time of his death.

READ NEXT: Dublin Zoo confirms sad news that Wild Lights will NOT go ahead this year

Share:

Latest articles

The Naked Collective launch new tasty drinks range with a heap of health benefits

Top doctor says she "doesn't see pubs in Dublin opening any time soon"

Dublin chef says viral photo of elderly gent sitting alone highlights importance of good bar staff

New Dublin café giving out free pastries this morning for opening day 

You may also love

Top doctor says she "doesn't see pubs in Dublin opening any time soon"

New Dublin café giving out free pastries this morning for opening day 

Dublin Zoo confirms sad news that Wild Lights will NOT go ahead this year

Nine sumptuous sambos that will help cure any case of the Mondays 

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.