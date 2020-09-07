Dublin Zoo confirms sad news that Wild Lights will NOT go ahead this year

One of the highlights on the Christmas calendar each year, Wild Lights is as popular with adults as it is little ones. An annual event, the spectacular night-time experience sees the zoo lit up by twinkling fairy lights and hand-crafted lanterns which help to tell a fantastical story as you pass through the park.

However, with the festive season nearing ever closer organisers have had to make a decision as to whether or not it would be possible for this year's event to go ahead - and sadly, it's not good news.

Updating the public on the situation, a post shared to the official Dublin Zoo Facebook page reads:

'We are extremely grateful to our annual pass holders and visitors for your patience and support as we, like many others, navigate challenges we have never experienced before due to Covid-19.