'We're heading off to Milan!' Kakilang to close for a day for staff holiday

It's no secret that working in hospitality is a tough trudge at the best of times, with the post-pandemic hangover only making things more difficult. Staff shortages and rising costs of food and pretty much everything else needed to run a restaurant are making things increasingly harder for workers, with potential Karens ready and waiting to pounce at any given moment.

So, naturally, this good news story came as a pleasant surprise of a post-bank holiday Tuesday.

Kakilang on Bachelors Walk, known for their bubble tea, Taiwanese fried chicken steak and soufflé pancakes are treating their staff to a trip away this week, as a way of celebrating all the hard work they do.

(the pancakes in question:)

In 2021, the Taiwanese eatery treated their staff to a staycation around this time, and now they're continuing the tradition with a day trip to Milan in sunny Italia for their team - just before their peak busy season kicks in.

In a post on Instagram, the directors said that the tradition was about team bonding, and "giving back a little something to our hard working employees" for maintaining product standards and handling the stress of peak hours in a busy Dublin restaurant.

Kakilang will close tomorrow (June 8th) for their day trip, and also teased some "exciting news to announce" in their recent post. Possibly a second location? We'll have our eyes peeled for more info.

